State health leaders urge Missourians to get vaccinated as COVID cases rise

“This Delta variant is indeed a serious threat to unvaccinated Missourians.”

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 5:03 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Friday, health leaders for the Show Me State addressed the new rise in COVID-19 cases.

Health officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held a webinar to debrief media outlets on the state's rise in coronavirus cases, specifically the surge in the highly contagious Delta variant taking hold in some parts of the state such as southwest and north-central Missouri.  

“This Delta variant is indeed a serious threat to unvaccinated Missourians,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director, Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Show Me State continues to lead the U.S. with the second most new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last two weeks. The New York Times' data reports Missouri with 18 cases per 100,000 residents. 

Missouri's COVID-19 Dashboard shows 5,468 new cases over the past seven days. 

Additionally, Wallethub ranked Missouri the least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic this week. The site ranked Missouri 50th for positivity rate and death rate.  

Dr. George Turabelidze, State Epidemiologist for MDHSS said, “Unfortunately, Missouri turned out to be among those several states that do have those vulnerable spots and those are spots where people are undervaccinated, people have low natural immunity level and some communities that assumed the pandemic was already behind us and mitigation was dropped too quickly.”

While the state's health leaders did not address Missouri's poor vaccination ranking, some media questions were selected through the virtual press conference.

Health officials took the hour to focus on plans to vaccinate more Missourians. 

“Missourians are a skeptical people," said Adam Crumbliss, Director of the Division of Community and Public Health, "Fear is not the means to move forward in Missouri. The way to move forward is an aggressive action plan at the individual level.”

Missouri's acting MDHSS Director said the state is in coordination with the CDC to help increase vaccinations throughout the state. Knodell said both the state and the CDC have an understanding on best practices to reach hesitant residents. 

“We don’t believe that there are individuals we can parachute here in Missouri who will persuade Missourians who are hesitant to get vaccinated to ultimately make that choice,” said Knodell. 

As the state reports a 11.9% positivity rate with only 45.1% of residents partially vaccinated, health officials urge Missourians to roll up their sleeve and stop the spread. 

“Let’s show to the rest of the country that this is only a temporary setback and Missourians can overcome whatever variant comes over. We’re stronger than that. Let’s get vaccinated!” said Turabelidze. 

Turabelidze predicted the state's Delta outbreak will last a few more weeks.  

