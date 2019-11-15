State health officials report second vaping-related death in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) State health officials say that a Missouri woman in her mid-50s died this week and her death is being associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products.

This is the second vaping-related death in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), in discussion with the person's treating physicians, concluded that vaping was a contributing factor to the woman's death who was experiencing a long-standing underlying chronic lung condition.

"Sadly, we report the tragic impact e-cigarettes have had on another Missourian, and we send our condolences to her family," said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director. "As previously stated, we encourage Missourians to follow the CDC guidance to refrain from using e-cigarette products if you are concerned about these specific health risks, especially while the investigation is ongoing."

The Missouri DHSS requires all physicians to report possible lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes, or vaping. DHSS has found 35 cases to be confirmed or probable cases of vaping-related lung injuries from throughout the state.

State health officials say that no infectious diseases have been identified with the illness, meaning it does not spread form person-to-person and the illnesses are likely associated with a chemical exposure from vaping. Patients can report e-cigarette use and similar symptoms including:

Cough, shortness of breath or chest pain.

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Fatigue, fever, or weight loss.

Elevated heart rate.

DHSS and the Centers for Disease Control recommends that anyone who uses vaping products who experiences any of those symptoms to seek medical attention.

As of November 13, the CDC has confirmed 42 deaths in 24 states related to e-cigarette, or vaping, use.