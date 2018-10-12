Local healthcare agency offers peer-to-peer support group

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A health care agency is offering space for those here locally suffering with mental illness.
Missouri Care has opened up a designated meeting room for peer-to-peer support group meetings.
With world mental health day held earlier this week, organizers say they want to get the word out about the group.
They say this is not a therapy session, nor is it a substitution for a diagnosis.
Those behind the meetings say, they just want to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the public where everyone feels equal.
"Everyone is in the same boat, everyone may not have the same diagnosis, but everyone is struggling with a mental illness, and all of those carry their own stigma."Kevin Williams, group facilitator.
The group meets every Thursday night from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Missouri Care office located at 3831-A Frederick Ave.
