Local healthcare agency offers peer-to-peer support group

Missouri Care wants those who are suffering from any form of mental Illness to know there's a support group

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A health care agency is offering space for those here locally suffering with mental illness.
Missouri Care has opened up a designated meeting room for peer-to-peer support group meetings.
With world mental health day held earlier this week, organizers say they want to get the word out about the group.
They say this is not a therapy session, nor is it a substitution for a diagnosis.
Those behind the meetings say, they just want to provide a safe and welcoming environment for the public where everyone feels equal.

"Everyone is in the same boat, everyone may not have the same diagnosis, but everyone is struggling with a mental illness, and all of those carry their own stigma."Kevin Williams, group facilitator. 

The group meets every Thursday night from 7pm to 8:30pm at the Missouri Care office located at 3831-A Frederick Ave. 

