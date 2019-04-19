Clear

State highway patrol officers plan to be out in full force over the weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have extra eyes out on the roads this weekend as 420 approaches.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have a special emphasis over the weekend while out in force looking for impaired drivers.

Troopers said they will have extra staff on hands in an effort to catch those driving under the influence of marijuana.
They say driving while under the influence of marijuana is just as illegal and potentially just as dangerous as driving drunk.
They want drivers to understand the effects of driving impaired and how it affects the body.

If you're under the influence of any of those type of substance you are impaired," Valen Selsor, trooper MSHP said. "It affects your ability to react in time so more than likely that will lead to a crash."

The highway patrol says drivers will be taken to jail if they are found to be intoxicated behind the wheel by either drugs or alcohol.

