(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have a special emphasis over the weekend while out in force looking for impaired drivers.
Troopers said they will have extra staff on hands in an effort to catch those driving under the influence of marijuana.
They say driving while under the influence of marijuana is just as illegal and potentially just as dangerous as driving drunk.
They want drivers to understand the effects of driving impaired and how it affects the body.
If you're under the influence of any of those type of substance you are impaired," Valen Selsor, trooper MSHP said. "It affects your ability to react in time so more than likely that will lead to a crash."
The highway patrol says drivers will be taken to jail if they are found to be intoxicated behind the wheel by either drugs or alcohol.
Related Content
- State highway patrol officers plan to be out in full force over the weekend
- Missouri Highway Patrol Reported 400 Crashes Over Thanksgiving Weekend
- Community members finish Missouri State Highway Patrol program
- Former Chillicothe graduate named Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent
- Highway Patrol App Helps Report Suspicious Activity
- Highway Patrol Explains Dangers of Frozen Ponds
- Highway Patrol Identifies 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim
- Angle celebrates 25 years with Highway Patrol
- Highway Patrol identifies victim killed in Highway 59 crash
- Highway Patrol Offers Safety Tips For Driving on Black Ice