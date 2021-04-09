State holds second Mass Vaccination Event in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Around 1,100 Missourians returned to the Covid-19 Community Vaccination Site Friday for their second dose of the vaccine.

It was three weeks that perhaps couldn’t come fast enough for locals wrapping up their vaccination process.

"We’re excited to be here today to get our second shot," Richard Connelly, second vaccination recipient said. "It’s such a relief."

While Tammy Newman and her husband Gene were receiving their first dose, they still expressed excitement about getting closer to being fully vaccinated.

"It’s exciting," She said. "I miss my kids."

Recipients of the vaccine said after all the lockdowns and quarantines for the past year plus, being able to finally get vaccinated puts everyone further down that path back to normal life. Many shared some of the things they were looking forward to taking part in soon.

"Maybe I can go get some take out," Landon Revees, second vaccine recipient said. "or I can go to an outdoor event or something."

"We’re hoping maybe July 4th we’ll get to get together." Newman said.

There’ll likely be more gratitude shown while doing these things, as painful reminders of the pandemic are still on the minds of some.

"Just within my unit, five have died from [Covid-19]," Reeves said.

Those getting the second dose of the vaccine said it’s up to everyone to do their part to further control Covid-19, and perhaps neutralize the threat.

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can to keep our community safe," Melissa Reeves, second vaccination dose recipient said.

In addition to the 1,100 served during the state event, an additional 700 people received doses of the vaccine through Mosaic Life Care's ongoing operation at the site Friday. The mass vaccination event was the last one scheduled for the state.