State officials raise concerns over speeding after increase in highway fatalities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As people return to work it means things start to resemble some type of normalcy, but with it comes the norm of traffic.

However, the problem doesn't rest with people driving more again, it comes from the dangers of speeding.

"Highway patrol troopers have seen a 55 percent increase in the number of people driving 26 or more miles per hour over the speed limit,” Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said.

Which is cause for concern for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"I think people think that the less traffic out there that it’s ok to drive a little bit faster with not as much traffic, well, it's a safety issue," Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri Highway Patrol said. “When you’re driving faster reaction times are less, everything is less. Things happen quicker obviously and we just want people to realize that as we open things back up that it’s never okay to exceed the posted speed limit, it’s dangerous. Those speeds are set for a reason.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website, by May 12, 2019, there were 249 vehicle fatalities in the state. For 2020, there are currently 272 vehicle fatalities in Missouri, 34 for the month of May so far.

"That should not be happening when traffic on the highways is down from last year,” Karsten said. “The reason seems very clear, when the roads were empty some motorists drove 25, 35 or even 45 miles an hour above the posted speed limit.”

As state officials say troopers are out in full-force the message continues to be simple for drivers.

"We will stop you, we will issue you a ticket and we are going to enforce the law," Angle said.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials say their work hasn't slowed down with the coronavirus and they're taking plenty of safety measures to keep their troopers safe.