State picks Mosaic to be part of new mass vaccine plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state’s health department has selected Mosaic Life Care to be part of a network of hospitals turned mass vaccinators.

Dr. Davin Turner, President of Mosaic Life Care- St. Joseph, said he is confident his team is ready to take on a bigger role in the vaccination process.

“Our confidence level is very high and we don’t see anything but success going forward for this as long as the state needs us to provide this service,” Turner said.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the new partnership Monday. In the new distribution plan, more than half of Missouri’s vaccine supply, about 53 percent, will be shipped to these hospitals through the month of February, according to a news release.

“Mosaic will receive 1,000 to 1,500 vaccine doses each week for at least the next four weeks,” Turner said.

The state said the shortage of vaccine supplies has limited its ability to reach more than 2 million Missourians eligible and waiting for a COVID-19 shot.

But hospitals may help the state distribute and administer the supplies it does have more quickly and efficiently. According to Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard, 515,850 doses have been administered of the 835,400 allocated by the Federal Government.

Missouri’s interagency vaccine planning team selected hospitals based on region and if they were capable of administering 5,000 vaccines per week.

“The hospitals included in the first phase of this plan were selected for their ability to rapidly begin community vaccination efforts on a large scale,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA President, and CEO according to the release.

Missouri receives approximately 76,000 doses per week from the federal government. According to the release, the state will allocate vaccine doses to hospitals in proportion to the region’s population.

“That sounds like a lot but when you distribute it to over 6 million people it’s not that much,” Turner said. “As the state supply increases so will our allotment from the state. We have the capability of administering 1,500 vaccine shots per day if need be.”

The rest of Missouri’s vaccine supply will be divided between other approved healthcare providers. According to the news release, regional mass vaccination events will receive about 23 percent of the state supply. Two weeks ago, Gov. Mike Parson announced the National Guard would be divided into nine teams to help the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions host a weekly mass vaccination clinic.

Andrew County Health Department contracted with the state to lead the Region H implementation team for Northwest Missouri clinics. The first drive-thru clinic in the region was held Friday in the First Baptist parking lot in Savannah with a resulting 1900 individuals receiving their first COVID-19 shots. Following the event last week, Andrew County Health Department said a new site would be announced for the next vaccination clinic. No announcement has been made as of Monday night. The state also has a special page to track if one of these rotating mass vaccination clinics is happening in your region, but it has not been updated since last week.

As for the rest of the state’s supply, 8 percent will go to local public health agencies, another 8 percent will go to federally qualified health centers, and the last 8 percent will go to other approved providers including hospitals not selected as high throughput vaccinators.

“Several regional entities not included in the list as high throughput vaccinators do have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people per week; however, the constrained supply only allows for so many to receive this weekly commitment from the state,” according to the news release.

Turner said he believes the state selected Mosaic because of its track record and because the team of community partners is so strong.

“We are really confident that we can provide this care and the reason we are so confident is that this is a team approach,” he said. “We have Missouri Western nursing students, students from UMKC School of Medicine, volunteers, Buchanan County EMS is here, doctors and nurses volunteering their time and we have been working on this plan since before the first of the year.”

All three of Mosaic’s locations will benefit from the selection, Dr. Turner said.

“We will be utilizing those hospitals and those resources to deliver vaccine in those areas with those health departments whether it be Nodaway County or Tri-County,” Turner said.

Nodaway and Tri-County health departments are currently vaccinating individuals on waitlists previously organized by the county health staff. In the future, the county staff will encourage Missourians eligible for the vaccine to register on Mosaic Life Care’s website. The online portal launched just last week and more than 7,000 individuals have already used it to register.