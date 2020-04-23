State plans mass testing for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) State health officials announced Thursday plans to carry out mass testing for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods.

Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said around 3,000 workers at the meat processing plant will be tested for coronavirus on Friday and Saturday.

City of St. Joseph officials said Northwest Health Services will conduct the tests as early as Friday afternoon once test kits arrive. Results are expected within 48 hours. Mosaic Life Care will test approximately 125 employees with results expected to come back within 24 hours.

The move comes after more Triumph workers reportedly tested positive for the virus.

As KQ2 first reported, an internal communication obtained by KQ2 on Wednesday showed an additional six employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to the communication, a total of nine workers have now tested positive at the pork processing plant.

Triumph has not confirmed the reported positive cases and have not responded to multiple requests for comment. St. Joseph city officials did confirm to KQ2 on Wednesday that the city received 68 test kits from the state that were sent to Triumph.

On Thursday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported eight new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42. Three additional cases are reported as probable.

As of Wednesday morning, Mosaic Life Care reported a total of 39 positive cases with more than 168 results pending.