State receives additional $2 million for emergency repairs to flood-damaged roads, bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that $2 million are being made available for emergency repairs to flood-damaged roads and bridges in Missouri.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(WASHINGTON D.C.) The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that $2 million are being made available for emergency repairs to flood-damaged roads and bridges in Missouri.

Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that these "quick release" emergency relief funds are from the Federal Highway Administration and will go towards the repair of roads damaged by flooding in northwest and southeast Missouri. These funds were requested by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

"These emergency funds will help repair Missouri's roads and bridges damaged by the recent storms in April and May," Chao said.

The storms and flooding in April added damage to roads and bridges that were already inundated from earlier flooding.

The money will help the state continue to pay for necessary repairs to restore essential traffic and prevent additional damage.

The $2 million is in addition to the $2 million that the state already received in May, bringing a total of $4 million for the state.

MoDOT estimates this latest flooding and storm event caused in excess of $30 million in damage.

This initial “quick release” payment is considered a down payment on the costs of short-term repairs while the state continues damage assessments for long-term repairs.

Starting the day off on this Friday with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog. Going into the afternoon the fog will no longer be a concern and temperatures will be on the rise. Expect highs to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
