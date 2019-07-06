State representatives push for recognition of sliced bread

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo) The home of sliced bread held it's annual event honoring sliced bread this weekend.

"it's a big deal," Ed Douglas, Sliced Bread Committee said.

Today, sliced bread is a staple in kitchens everywhere, but just over 90 years ago, it was an innovative game changer that was discovered at the Chillicothe Baking Company.

"We were the first bakery in the world to offer sliced bread to the public," Douglas said.

The discovery is said to be one of the greatest innovative success stories of the 20th century, it's impact led to the coined a phrase that's become almost cliche

"Everyone knows the saying the 'greatest thing since sliced bread,'" Douglas said. "We say its the standard of all innovation past present and future."

91 years after the discovery, the local museum approached State representatives with an idea of their own. Rusty Black, Representative for the 27th District called the proposition an offer he couldn't refuse.

"They gave me the idea and wanted to know if I’d be willing to sponsor it," Black said. "I couldn’t tell them no."

The idea to officially name July 7th as Sliced Bread Day in Missouri. Representatives who said they see the benefits of the proposal from a tourism standpoint came together to get the bill to the governor’s desk.

"It made a lot of sense to me," Richard Brown Missouri Tourism Committee said. "I joined forces with representative Black to get this legislation pushed through."

For the people of Chillicothe, the recognition isn’t just about a tasty slice of bread, but a testament to a great American idea.

"It’s about entrepreneurship and innovation," Douglas said. "It really encapsulates everything that’s great about our country."

The bill is currently awaiting the governor's signature. the Sliced Bread Festival events will continue in Chillicothe throughout the weekend.