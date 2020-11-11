Death toll from COVID-19 rises to 98 at state-run veterans homes

(CAMERON, Mo.) The coronavirus has dealt a blow to Missouri veterans homes, claiming 98 lives since Sept. 1.

The virus has killed 5 residents of Cameron Veterans Home since Thursday.

Deaths at nursing homes and long-term care facilities account for more than 1,225 of the state’s Covid-91 fatalities. The nursing home data sourced from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services only includes federally-licensed nursing homes.

But nowhere has the rate of devastation been starker than at state-run veterans homes for former members of the U.S. military, where on Tuesday 98 deaths had been linked to the virus.

In Cameron, the virus swept through the facility, which on July 1 had 169 residents, and killed 32 of its residents with unparalleled speed.

Another state-run home for veterans, about 305 miles east of Cameron, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has also been hard hit with 29 virus-related deaths. The facility was the home of 125 residents on July 1.

Nearly all of the state-run veterans homes have been touched by the virus with six of the seven homes reporting at least one death. The St. Louis Veteran Home is the exception with zero deaths reported since Sept. 1, which on July 1 had 149 residents living at the facility.

Here are the number of veteran deaths by facility since Sept. 1:

Cameron Veterans Home: 32 deaths. Facility Census on July 1: 169 +5 resident deaths since last Thursday.

Cape Girardeau Veterans Home: 29 deaths Facility Census on July 1: 125

Mexico Veterans Home: 1 death Facility Census on July 1: 124

Mt. Vernon Veterans Home: 9 deaths Facility Census on July 1: 163

St. James Veterans Home: 20 deaths Facility Census on July 1: 123 +1 resident death since last Thursday

Warrensburg Veterans Home: 7 deaths Facility Census on July 1: 156



At the request of Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Oct. 2, Missouri Veterans Commission hired Armstrong Teasdale to conduct an independent review of the quality of care and health and safety protocols at the facilities. The review began Oct. 12 and according to the Commission’s spokesperson, Jamie Melchert, the findings have not been released yet.

Family members of residents in the homes had been asked to participate in the external review by the Armstrong Teasdale external review team. A dedicated call line was set up for family members to share information directly with the review team but it only accepted calls through Nov. 4, according to an Oct. 29 press release.