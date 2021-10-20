Clear
Statewide winter weather drill set for Thursday

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, October 21st.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 11:05 PM

Drivers may notice an increased number of MoDot vehicles on state routes during the drill. Crews will deploy after 8:00 a.m. in rural areas. In urban areas, the drill will not begin until after 9:00 a.m. MoDot says the exercise should be finished by 3:00 p.m.

During the drill, MoDot employees will react to a simulated snow forecast for the entire state. The department's emergency operations center will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.

