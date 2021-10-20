Statewide winter weather drill set for Thursday

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, October 21st.

Drivers may notice an increased number of MoDot vehicles on state routes during the drill. Crews will deploy after 8:00 a.m. in rural areas. In urban areas, the drill will not begin until after 9:00 a.m. MoDot says the exercise should be finished by 3:00 p.m.

During the drill, MoDot employees will react to a simulated snow forecast for the entire state. The department's emergency operations center will activate and maintenance employees will be deployed. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.