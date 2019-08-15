Stewartsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A 39-year-old man from Stewartsville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Thomas Peters was driving a 1995 Chevrolet truck on NW 348th St. about one mile west of route K when the truck lost control and went off the north side of the road. The truck then overturned and Peters was ejected from the vehicle. The truck then up-righted itself and went back south across the road and came to a rest on the south side of the road.

The crash happened five miles south of Stewartsville.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Stewartsville Police Department, Stewartsville Fire Department, and the DeKalb-Clinton EMS.

No one else was involved in the crash.