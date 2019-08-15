Clear

Stewartsville man killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A 39-year-old man from Stewartsville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) A 39-year-old man from Stewartsville was killed in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Wednesday night at around 9:00 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Thomas Peters was driving a 1995 Chevrolet truck on NW 348th St. about one mile west of route K when the truck lost control and went off the north side of the road. The truck then overturned and Peters was ejected from the vehicle. The truck then up-righted itself and went back south across the road and came to a rest on the south side of the road.

The crash happened five miles south of Stewartsville.

Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Stewartsville Police Department, Stewartsville Fire Department, and the DeKalb-Clinton EMS.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast Thursday evening through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. Some of these storms could be strong to severe at times. We'll keep you updated.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events