Stimulus roll out stalled for some, locals share their status

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Just a few weeks after the House of Representatives passed a bill for eligible Americans to receive a second round of government stimulus money, some local people are starting to see their checks come in.

Robert and Ashley Radin said they saw their money fairly quickly, but it did require some action on their part. They said they had to file their tax returns first, an unexpected change from the first round of stimulus payments last spring.

"They sent it directly to our account the first time and in the second round they went through H&R Block," Robert Radin said.

The Radins, are some of the lucky ones, as others are still anticipating their stimulus money.

"I’ve just been waiting," Madeleine Collins said. "Everyone that I know has gotten [their stimulus] last week."

According to the IRS's website, it's unclear when everyone eligible will receive their stimulus payments.

A local CPA said the IRS hasn’t shared any information outside of it’s "Get My Payment" tool on it's website, she say it’s the best way to date to check the status of stimulus payments.

the IRS did say they're working hard to get checks out as quick as possible, meanwhile those still waiting said they already have plans on what to do with their stimulus income.

"It’s all gonna go in a savings," Collins said. "I’m just waiting for my savings account to get boosted up but not yet."

To check the status of IRS stimulus payments, those eligible can access the Get My Payment page on their website.