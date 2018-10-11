Stolen guns, drugs found after suspects lead police on high speed chase

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Andrew County deputies arrested two people who they believe are responsible for a series of vehicle thefts following a high speed chase early Wednesday morning.

Jacob Griggs, 18, of St. Joseph, and Dalton Barber, 17, of St. Joseph, face a list of charges including stealing, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with property and resisting arrest.

The two are accused of breaking into several vehicles in the Indian Ridge Estates sub-division during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. on a report of suspects breaking into vehicles. By the time officers arrived, the suspects were gone but a homeowner's security camera caught the suspect's vehicle on camera.

A Savannah police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description turn around at 169 Auto Sales a short time later. The vehicle took off when the officer tried to pull it over. That led to a chase that stretched into St. Joseph. At one point, speeds reached 104 miles per hour on the Belt Highway.

Deputies called off the chase but the two were later arrested by St. Joseph police after finding the vehicle along Safari Drive.

Inside the car police found four stolen guns along with 41 grams of marijuana.