Surveillance video captures string of vehicle thefts, break-ins in Stonecrest area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several residents in the Stonecrest neighborhood have asked for help tracking down a group caught breaking into vehicles early Sunday morning.

The Stonecrest Homes Association (SHA) President David Sandy said he was able to get surveillance footage of what appears to be two-three people breaking into his car while it was parked in the driveway.

“They just literally went down the street. There were two cars, one following the other," Sandy said. "In fact, they were just driving and several people would jump out of the vehicle, run up to the driveways and check the cars.”

Most of the vehicle thefts happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to the surveillance video. The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed they received several reports of vehicle break-ins in that area on June 2nd.

“All neighborhoods are susceptible and if people are going to steal things, you know, they’re gonna go to whatever neighborhood they think they can get the best things," Sgt. Roy Hoskins, Crime Prevention with St. Joseph Police Department, said.

To help protect cars from being broken into, Hoskins said to make sure all of the doors are locked and no valuable possessions are left in sight from the windows.

“When they’re running down the street grabbing door handles, if they find yours locked - as long as there’s nothing in plain view that might pique their interest and cause them to stop and break-in, then they usually move on down the road," Hoskins said.

On the surveillance footage, at least two suspects can be seen getting out of two separate vehicles.

“They weren’t here for more than about a minute - a minute in a half. They’d run out, get into the car and they’d run to the next house," Sandy said.

The video of the break-in was posted to a Crime Watch Facebook Page. Sandy said many people have commented and reached out, hoping to help catch the suspects involved.

“We have to trust that the police will do their due diligence, which I’m sure they will, and, you know, continue gathering information and see if they can bring these people to justice," Sandy said.

The Stonecrest Board of Directors will be looking at ways of improving the safety in the neighborhood, even though Sandy said instances like this don't happen that often.

"It happens very rarely here in Stonecrest, that's why the Stonecrest Board of Directors takes it very seriously because we don't like it when it happens," Sandy said. "We want everyone to feel like they're completely safe here."