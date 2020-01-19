Stop the Bleed training event offers chance to learn life saving skills

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A training event for those looking to improve and or develop life-saving skills was held at Buchanan County EMS on Frederick Ave Saturday.

The event called "Stop The Bleed" is a government-sponsored training program that offers a crash course in how to make a tourniquet, hands-only CPR and AED training.

EMS staff say there are several occupations where this kind of training can come in handy, they've conducted similar training event with businesses throughout the community.

"We've already taught it to several organizations," Drew King Buchanan County EMS said. "We've had different businesses reach out to us along with school nurses and police officers."

King added that anybody can benefit from the skills picked up in this class. Those interested in signing up for a class can do so by contacting Buchanan County EMS by phone.