Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stop the Bleed training event offers chance to learn life saving skills

The training session gives participants a crash course in life-saving skills.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A training event for those looking to improve and or develop life-saving skills was held at Buchanan County EMS on Frederick Ave Saturday. 

The event called "Stop The Bleed" is a government-sponsored training program that offers a crash course in how to make a tourniquet, hands-only CPR and AED training.

EMS staff say there are several occupations where this kind of training can come in handy, they've conducted similar training event with businesses throughout the community.

"We've already taught it to several organizations," Drew King Buchanan County EMS said. "We've had different businesses reach out to us along with  school nurses and police officers."

King added that anybody can benefit from the skills picked up in this class. Those interested in signing up for a class can do so by contacting Buchanan County EMS by phone. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 1°
Maryville
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -6°
Savannah
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 1°
Cameron
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -2°
Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories