Stores ready for any future winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the threat of more winter weather on the way this weekend, Westlake Ace Hardware says they are ready to supply people with the clean-up tools they need.

The store has plenty of snowmelt, shovels, snow blowers and even sleds still in stock even after the snow last weekend.

Staff at the hardware store say they did not see a large uptick in shoppers this past weekend and attribute that to the demand during the blizzard in November.

But as more winter weather threatens the area, Cass Holtz, the Assistant Manager at the store, says that more people may come in to shop this time around.

"It seems to be dependent on what people hear," Holtz said. "I mean if it's a definitive prediction, it'll start early. If it kinda catches folks off guard, they'll be in while it's happening."

The store will operate with its normal hours through the weekend.