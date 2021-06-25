Storms cause flash flooding, water rescues

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo) Authorities reported multiple water rescues overnight as heavy rain caused flash flooding.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several water rescues and evacuations in Amazonia. The National Weather Service also received a report of a construction crane at risk of tipping over due to flash flooding in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol reported around 5:00 a.m. that the crane was no longer at risk of tipping over and reopened I-29.

St. Joseph police have also sent alerts saying water was over the road in the area of Saxton Easton Road from 70th Road to Hillyard Road. Water was also reported over 1955 Z Highway, 6 Highway and 112th Road, and Riverside and Frederick.

The storms dumped more than 6 inches of rain in St. Joseph with some radar estimates showing as much as 9 inches of rainfall. The highest rainfall totals were reported north of St. Joe in Amazonia with close to 12 inches of rainfall and between 10-11 inches of rainfall on the east side of Savannah. Around 6 inches of rain fell in Troy, Ks., and up to 8 inches in Cameron.