Storms leave widespread damage in Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) People who live in Atchison, Kansas spent most of Sunday cleaning up after powerful overnight storms left widespread damage across the city.

"I thought maybe it could have been a tornado hitting," Sue Huber, a resident said.

Residents said very strong winds uprooted trees, some of which were very large.

Tammy and Dale Erhart said they were in their living room Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. when the storms blew in.

"We heard the storm coming and all of a sudden our tree hit the house," Tammy Erhart, a resident said. "We looked at each other and thought we'd better look outside."

A couple of people who were impacted by the storms say they're shocked after trees hit their cars and houses.

Westar Energy was busy fixing power lines Sunday, trying to restore power in the area.