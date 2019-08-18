Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Storms leave widespread damage in Atchison, Kansas

Overnight storms left many trees down across the city by Sunday morning.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 7:48 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ATCHISON, Kan.) People who live in Atchison, Kansas spent most of Sunday cleaning up after powerful overnight storms left widespread damage across the city.

"I thought maybe it could have been a tornado hitting," Sue Huber, a resident said.  

Residents said very strong winds uprooted trees, some of which were very large.

Tammy and Dale Erhart said they were in their living room Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. when the storms blew in.

"We heard the storm coming and all of a sudden our tree hit the house," Tammy Erhart, a resident said. "We looked at each other and thought we'd better look outside."

A couple of people who were impacted by the storms say they're shocked after trees hit their cars and houses.

Westar Energy was busy fixing power lines Sunday, trying to restore power in the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
After a weekend filled with overnight rain, the weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events