Story time to-go

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Public Library is offering a special reading challenge for children up to 6 years old who check out and read or listen to books in themed storytime to-go kits.

There are 15 kits, each including 3 picture books, 2 board books and 1 DVD.

Kit themes cover a wide range of topics.

The kits are located at the Washington Park library but can be reserved at any St. Joseph Public Library branch.

Families earn a sticker for each kit that is checked out and families that collect all 15 stickers will receive a prize.

The challenge can be tracked on paper or by using the library's Beanstack app.

For more information on the challenge call 232-2052 or by logging onto sjpl.lib.mo.us