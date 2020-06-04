Straight-line winds blamed for overnight storm damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Overnight storm damage across St. Joseph and surrounding communities was caused by straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Powerful thunderstorms that moved in early Thursday morning packed strong winds and heavy rain. The storms produced wind gusts more than 58 mph. The damaging winds snapped trees and powerlines in many communities.

The storm also ripped parts of the roof off at the Patee House in downtown St. Joseph and at an apartment complex on Genefield Road.

A strong line of storms also produced an EF-0 tornado near Blue Springs Lake and Lake Lotawana in Jackson County.