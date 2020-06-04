Clear

Straight-line winds blamed for overnight storm damage

The damaging winds snapped trees and powerlines in many communities and ripped part of the roof off at the Patee House.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 11:40 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Overnight storm damage across St. Joseph and surrounding communities was caused by straight-line winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Powerful thunderstorms that moved in early Thursday morning packed strong winds and heavy rain. The storms produced wind gusts more than 58 mph. The damaging winds snapped trees and powerlines in many communities.

The storm also ripped parts of the roof off at the Patee House in downtown St. Joseph and at an apartment complex on Genefield Road.

A strong line of storms also produced an EF-0 tornado near Blue Springs Lake and Lake Lotawana in Jackson County.

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.
