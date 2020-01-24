Clear

Street crews keep up with salting amid rounds of winter storms

Round after round of winter weather is leaving crews very busy on area roadways.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:26 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Behind the wheel of a salt/plow truck treating the over 400 lane miles of roads in St. Joseph is how road crews with the city's streets and maintenance department have been spending much of their time the past three weeks. 

One of the drivers of these trucks said he's been working just about non-stop. 

"Pretty much all week we've been here late," Anthony Kretzer, a salt truck operator said. "12 hrs a day almost," 

This month, road crews have spent much of the time pretreating roads before a storm and salting them again after. they say it can be tough on their bodies and it comes with a risk of danger, especially with ice accumulation.

Kretzer said even at slow speeds accidents can happen,

"if your tire slips it'll throw you right off into a ditch,' He said. 

Keven Schneider, the superintendent of the city's Streets and Maintenance said he credits an easier cleanup process after the recent storm to the perfect mix of factors.

"It's a combination of the treatment we've put on the streets and the temperatures." He said. 

Despite these challenges, those who work on our area roadways take it in stride because they say know what they're doing makes a difference for everyone out on the roads.

"When you're out here and helping people get to where they need to go you get a good feeling out of it." Kretzman said. 

Schneider said much of the work treating roads wrapped up Friday, those who feel their street needs attention can contact the Streets Department at 816-271-4848.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.
