Street crews tackle the ice storm debris

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City crews spent the day cleaning up streets filled with debris from Tuesday's winter storm.

The winter storm began overnight on Tuesday, bringing snow, sleet and rain to the northwest Missouri area.

“We’ve had over 150 calls on trees," said Keven Schneider, the Superintendent of the city's Streets and Infrastructures. "The way the precipitation came down, the way that temperatures were fluctuating was kind of a pain compared to other freezing precipitation storms.”

The city has been working to salt routes and clear trees and limbs from roadways. City workers say while the streets remain in good condition, they will focus their efforts on clearing and removing the trees and limbs that are impacting traffic.

Schneider said the work could take several weeks, especially with a second winter storm anticipated to arrive on Friday.

Hunter's Lawn Care and Tree Service has also assessed most of the residential damage.

Shane Hunter, the owner of the lawn care business, said since there was not much wind on Wednesday, that the damage was less as anticipated.

Beyond the ice causing trees and limbs to break, the damages caused thousands of St. Joseph residents to lose power for several hours.

Residents who may experience trees leaning on power lines on private property are encouraged to call Evergy at 888.544.4852 to report the location. If the issue is observed along a public street, please call both Evergy and the street division dispatch at 816.271.4848.

The city also says if a property owner has experienced tree damage from yesterday’s storm, the owner is encouraged to contact their insurance carrier and obtain private contractor support. For those residents that wish to remove the limbs themselves, they should cut the trees in place and do not place material on the curb. Drop-off locations for storm debris will not be provided.