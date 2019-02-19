Street crews using sugar beet molasses to battle latest winter storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph street crews have a new weapon to help battle the latest round of winter weather -- beet juice.

The St. Joseph Streets Department is using a mixture of 80 percent salt brine and 20 percent sugar beet molasses to pre-treat pavement before the snow falls.

"What that does is the sugar beet molasses as it dries with a little bit of sugar in it it helps it adhere to the pavement," said Superintendent of Streets Keven Schneider. "It really helps the precipitation from bonding with the pavement."

The city applies the mixture to all emergency snow routes. Schneider said the beet juice has also proven to help melt the snow.

"This last storm we applied it to all the emergency routes and when we made our passes plowing you could actually see the snow starting to melt where it had been applied," Schneider said. "That really saved us a lot of salt that we had to normally apply to get the snow to melt."

The beet juice is not only effective in treating roads it's also helping the city preserve salt. So many winter storms so far this year have put a dent in the city's salt supply.

"The supply is dwindling," Schneider said.

A shrinking salt supply is a scenario playing out in many place besides St. Joseph.

"With so many storms that we've had in the region, everybody's needing salt," Schneider said. "MoDOT needs salt, towns need salt, cities need salt, counties need salt, everybody's yelling for it."

But all cities like St. Joseph can do right now is just wait.

"The suppliers are all trying their best but they only have so many trucks," Schneider said. "We have 3 or 4 thousand ton on order right now and it's been on order for a while we just can't get it delivered in. They bring us 100 or 125 ton. On a normal storm could use upward of 1,000 ton. Using a 1,000 ton and getting 100 ton back, you don't make very much progress."

As for Tuesday's storm, much of the progress to clear the roads will be determined by the power of beets.

"We'll get all the emergencies covered hopefully into some of the hills and hazardous areas also," Schneider said. "If we can get that down we'll feel a lot better about going into tonight."