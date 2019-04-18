Clear

Streets Dept. plays catch up after rough winter season

The city says it will take a while to fully catch up

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The tough winter season coupled with historic flooding in March has taken a toll on the city streets department. 

The onslaught of winter weather lead to an increase in the need for salt and plow crews this past season, which pushed off to the side other scheduled maintenance projects like drainage work and concrete repairs. 

The city said they were able to keep on top of potholes, for the most part, this season.

"We really didn't fall so much behind on potholes," Keven Schneider. Superintendent of city streets said. "We were able to patch and perform lots of treatments of salt and salt brine."

The city said it concrete projects suffered the most negligence this season, while they say they've made progress the city said it will take a while for them to fully catch up. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Temperatures will be cooler and below average as we end the work week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon thanks to the breezy northwest winds and the lingering cloud cover. There is the chance for a stray light shower for Thursday afternoon as the back edge of our storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events