Streets Dept. plays catch up after rough winter season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The tough winter season coupled with historic flooding in March has taken a toll on the city streets department.

The onslaught of winter weather lead to an increase in the need for salt and plow crews this past season, which pushed off to the side other scheduled maintenance projects like drainage work and concrete repairs.

The city said they were able to keep on top of potholes, for the most part, this season.

"We really didn't fall so much behind on potholes," Keven Schneider. Superintendent of city streets said. "We were able to patch and perform lots of treatments of salt and salt brine."

The city said it concrete projects suffered the most negligence this season, while they say they've made progress the city said it will take a while for them to fully catch up.