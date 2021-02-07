Streets crews prepare for marathon winter blast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Superintendent Keven Schneider of the St. Joseph city streets department said Saturday that his department is preparing for a stretch of winter weather across the city over the next several days.

On Saturday, city streets were snow packed as the area got a few inches of snowfall, Schneider said he expects more chances of precipitation over the next several days.

Along with temperatures around 0 degrees, Schneider could not rule out a slick spot or two on the roads.

"If we get more snow, our trucks will be out MoDOT will be out." He said.

"There may be some slick spots over the next few days especially with temperatures so low, but we will respond to any slick calls and treat them as much as we can."

Schneider said he expects his crews to pull back to back shifts as each chance of snow comes through the area.