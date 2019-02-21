Street crews switch from plowing to salting to prevent freezing roads

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Streets Department is changing gears as they continue to clean-up from Wednesday's snow storm.
Crews are switching from plowing to salting secondary routes due to freezing conditions overnight.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight Thursday.
The city said plowing operations will resume as soon as possible.
