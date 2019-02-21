Clear
Street crews switch from plowing to salting to prevent freezing roads

The city said plowing operations will resume as soon as possible.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 2:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 3:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Streets Department is changing gears as they continue to clean-up from Wednesday's snow storm.

Crews are switching from plowing to salting secondary routes due to freezing conditions overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s overnight Thursday.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
