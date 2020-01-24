Strike Out Cancer donates over $14,000 to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the 2019 Strike Out Cancer team donated $14,061 to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care on Friday.

The event, held every October, raises money for the cancer center.

The organizer, Kitty Karr, said she created the event because she has seen first hand patients go through treatment. Her mother is a breast cancer survivor, and she has lost a good friend to cancer.

"I wanted to do something, so the money would stay locally in St. Joe," said Karr.

Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde with Mosaic Life Care said the money helps patients with everything from travel expenses to medication costs.

Over seven years Strike Out Cancer has raised $77,994.

Karr said she hopes to break $15,000 during this year's event.