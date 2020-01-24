Clear

Strike Out Cancer donates over $14,000 to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care

Members of the 2019 Strike Out Cancer team donated $14,061 to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care on Friday.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:03 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the 2019 Strike Out Cancer team donated $14,061 to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care on Friday.

The event, held every October, raises money for the cancer center.

The organizer, Kitty Karr, said she created the event because she has seen first hand patients go through treatment. Her mother is a breast cancer survivor, and she has lost a good friend to cancer.

"I wanted to do something, so the money would stay locally in St. Joe," said Karr.

Dr. Rony Abou-Jawde with Mosaic Life Care said the money helps patients with everything from travel expenses to medication costs.

Over seven years Strike Out Cancer has raised $77,994.

Karr said she hopes to break $15,000 during this year's event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories