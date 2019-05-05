Strong thunderstorms possible late Sunday, more storm chances this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a quiet weekend, thunderstorm chances are returning the forecast beginning late Sunday into next week. There is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe on Sunday, mainly to the north of St. Joseph.

Sunday's Setup:

A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop Sunday afternoon in southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. This line of storms will be moving south and could impact parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Timing:

For places along the Iowa border, chances of thunderstorms begins after 4 p.m. on Sunday. Further south, thunderstorm chances begin after 6 p.m. The primary risk for severe weather will be Sunday evening, likely after sunset.

Severe Risks:

Sunday morning's outlook from Storm Prediction Center has parts of Atchison (Mo.) and Nodaway counties in a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening. From a line from Falls City to Maryville and southeastward to near St. Joseph, a Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place.

The strongest thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail up to quarter size and wind gusts 40-60 mph. Heavy rain is also a concern.

Forecast Confidence:

Computer models are in disagreement with the southward movement of the line of thunderstorms. Confidence is low to moderate with this system. The best chance of thunderstorms will be along the Iowa border and confidence in storm chances decrease further south.

Into Next Week:

Beyond Sunday's thunderstorm chances, an active week of weather is once again shaping up. Between April 29 and May 3, St. Joseph reported 2.19 inches of rain so any additional rainfall could lead to increased risks of flooding.

Rain is likely to stay in the forecast Monday through Wednesday. There is a second chance for severe weather on Wednesday. This possibility is already highlighted in the Storm Prediction Center's day four outlook. As this chance is still several days away, there is a chance the forecast changes before then.

Your KQ2 weather team will be tracking these storm chances so stay tuned for updates online and on KQ2 News.