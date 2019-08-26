Clear
Student in custody following threat made to Doniphan West Junior/Senior High School

A student is in police custody following a threat made to student safety at Doniphan West Jr./Sr. High School, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Over the weekend, the Doniphan West School District was made aware of the possible threat. The Highland Police Department has been alerted and is investigating the situation.

In a statement released by the district, officials say that student safety is a top priority.

"Student safety is the number one priority of the Doniphan West School District and takes all threats to student safety and school security very seriously. At this time, the school District is cooperating with local law enforcement on the investigation."

School officials declined to comment on the threat.

No other information is known about the threat made to the school district at this time.

