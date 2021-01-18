Students Return to Their Dorms at Missouri Western State University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "I feel like they've been a very responsible college with the pandemic going on and their procedures have been really good,” said Missouri Western State University Student Tavany Richards.

Safety is a priority for students returning to Missouri Western State University amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Makaila Mitchem is a freshman at the University, moving into the dorms for her first time and is ready for the term to start.

"I am definitely excited to get started and prove to my family I can do big things." - Mitchem

But for Makila and other western students... going back to campus looks a little different than the fall because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We have about 800 -900 students returning to campus for this semester, they are going to the resident halls first, they are getting a covid screening there. So We are checking if they have headache, fever, sore throat, all of the symptoms, if they are having any of the symptoms we're having them come over here to this area to come over to get tested for COVID,” said Associate VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dr. Hannah Piechowski.

Even after students move in, Western officials say they plan to continue to offer testing to contain any potential COVID cases.

"We're actually gonna try to continue to make this available on Tuesdays and Thursdays 1-3pm for Missouri western faculty staff and students,” said Piechowski.

As the University takes precautions to keep campus open ...students like makila can focus on getting back to some kind of normal.

"I'm not really worried at all about anything about covid or getting sick, so,” said Mitchem.