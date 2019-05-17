Students affected by flooding receives generous donation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The end of the school year has been a tough year for DeKalb-Rushville students.

This year’s active flood season has had a big impact on the kids and families within the district.

"We’re out of our house living with family," Yvonne Black, 4th Grade teacher said.

Black, whose own kids go to the school, said her family has had to make their adjustments.

"I have 3 kids who don’t have their own rooms anymore," Black said. "We're all living pretty close together right now."

Even for those who haven’t lost their homes, just accessing the school has become a challenge. The closure of Highway 59, the main route to nearby Atchison where teacher Jonathan Wildhaber lives.

Right now, I’m having to go around to go through St. Joe or Leavenworth," Wildhaber said. "That’s about a 50 minute to an hour drive."

Despite these challenges, the principal says the kids are taking it all in stride.

"Our kids are awesome they’ve been coming to school," Jennifer Dittemore, district principal Buchanan County R-IV said. That’s I think a sense of normal in their day."

Thanks to a school in DeSoto Kansas, kids and families can take a break from flooding concerns, 4th graders at Clear Creek Elementary in DeSoto raised $1000 for the school in Rushville.

"They left it to our discretion and we decided that we want to have a little fun with these kids," Dittemore said.

They came to the Hoof and Horn on the Southside for a special lunch. The operations manager is a fellow alumni who felt humbled to be in the position to help his former school.

"If this’ll take their mind off it for just a little bit that’s good for them good for us, least we could do that’s for sure." Bryan Berthiaume, Operations Manager at the Hoof and Horn said.

After all they’ve been through, parents kids and staff say they’re left only with gratitude for the help of others.

"There’s nothing better than a community that came come together and support one another," Wildhaber said.

Money left over from the donation from Clear Creek Elementary will go to school supplies for next year.