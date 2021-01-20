Students at Lafayette High School Watch History Happen Live

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Instead of learning about history through a textbook, Students at Lafayette High School were watching history as it happened.

The students also understand the importance of the 46th Presidents Inauguration.

“I think it is important for younger people to pay attention to politics, because we are the next generation coming up that needs to be prepared for what's going on in the world, and if we don't pay attention we won't know what to do,” said Lafayette Student Katherine Knapp.

With the unusual election celebration, there are still important takeaways students see.

“Today I'll most likely take away the fact that we do have a women in vice presidency, knowing people that are minorities, can serve and will serve is ultimately for great success for out country,” said Lafayette Student Zachary Langley.

Teachers at Lafayette are using the inauguration as a teaching moment to students.

“Get involved, have an opinion, have a say, don't sit back idling, let things happen, and then sit back and complain about the way things are. Be active, care, I mean actually care, vote, be a participant," said Lafayette High School American Gov. Teacher Bo Tillman.

Seeing history happen live on their TV's, students say it is too important to miss.

"I feel its Important to witness the inauguration, because I feel that there are so many things that go on, like with the election that we don’t know about, so watching those things, especially at my age, we can learn from what we watch,” said Knapp.