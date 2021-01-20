Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Students at Lafayette High School Watch History Happen Live

“Get involved, have an opinion, have a say, don't sit back idling let things happen, and then sit back and complain about the way things are, be active, care, I mean actually care, vote, be a participant," said Lafayette High School American Gov. Teacher Bo Tillman.

Posted: Jan 20, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Instead of learning about history through a textbook, Students at Lafayette High School were watching history as it happened.

The students also understand the importance of the 46th Presidents Inauguration.

“I think it is important for younger people to pay attention to politics, because we are the next generation coming up that needs to be prepared for what's going on in the world, and if we don't pay attention we won't know what to do,” said Lafayette Student Katherine Knapp.

With the unusual election celebration, there are still important takeaways students see.

“Today I'll most likely take away the fact that we do have a women in vice presidency, knowing people that are minorities, can serve and will serve is ultimately for great success for out country,” said Lafayette Student Zachary Langley.

Teachers at Lafayette are using the inauguration as a teaching moment to students.

“Get involved, have an opinion, have a say, don't sit back idling, let things happen, and then sit back and complain about the way things are. Be active, care, I mean actually care, vote, be a participant," said Lafayette High School American Gov. Teacher Bo Tillman.

Seeing history happen live on their TV's, students say it is too important to miss.

"I feel its Important to witness the inauguration, because I feel that there are so many things that go on, like with the election that we don’t know about, so watching those things, especially at my age, we can learn from what we watch,” said Knapp.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Falls City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 46°
Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Wednesday. A warm up is projected to stay in place for Thursday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories