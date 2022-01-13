Clear
Students back to campus for start of spring semester

At Northwest Missouri State University, students and employees are back for the start of spring classes. And with the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the area, they are keeping their health measures.

Posted: Jan 13, 2022 9:00 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Students are back to campus for the spring semester, and in light of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the area, one school has maintained it's health and safety measures.

Lt. Amanda Cullin works in the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department and is the Emergency Manager. She says one important part of Covid-19 data the university looks at to make their decisions is who and how many people are gone.

"We have a holistic framework that we look at different data points. And one of those is absenteeism of not only our students here on campus but also our commuter students and our faculty and staff," Lt. Cullin said.

Lt. Cullin also mentions that the feedback received from students, faculty and staff shows that the majority is willing to comply with university Covid-19 policies that are currently in place.

We've had feedback from both students, faculty, staff and visitors. And in general, although there are differing opinions, compliance has been high and we haven't had any issues with protecting our community through those measures," Lt. Cullin said.

While the risk of students living on campus and contracting Covid-19 is always there, she says residential communities focused on two main points.

"Within our residence halls we are focused on education and self-care. And so we have resources available not only to our residential staff but to our students," Lt. Cullin said.

As far as keeping current measures in place or changing them in the future, Lt. Cullin says the goal of keeping classes in person and on campus is what they will continue to keep in consideration.

"We will adjust accordingly, very adaptable. And we want the viability of having the on ground experience for students on our campus," Lt. Cullin said.

Right now, Northwest's Covid-19 data shows that as of Monday, they have 50 current cases and the university currently has almost 25 percent of cases in Nodaway County. Missouri Western State University starts spring classes on the 18th.

