Students deliver gifts for Operation Christmas Child

(St.Joseph,MO) Despite the cold weather on Monday, over a dozen students from St. Paul Lutheran bundled up to make a special delivery. The students walked a mile and a half to hand delivered 46 shoe boxes filled with Christmas gifts to Turning Point of the Nazarene for the school's annual contribution to Operation Christmas Child.

Monday marked the start of collections week for Operation Christmas Child (OCC), a non-profit that sends gifts to children living in poverty.

In October students in 6th through 8th grade started collecting toys, hygiene products and school supplies to send to as gifts for children living in third world countries. Friday the students boxed the supplies up to be sent overseas.

Emma Raines is an eighth grader at St. Paul Lutheran and said she has been participating in the program for three years.

“We pack boxes every year to go to kids that are less fortunate, that don’t always get a Christmas, usually in orphanages in third world countries,” Raines said. “I like giving back to other people, because some people aren’t as fortunate as we are and don’t get to have stuff for Christmas.”

Volunteers for Operation Christmas child will be collecting donations at Journey Baptist Church, Turning Point of the Nazarene and Green Valley Baptist Church until Monday, November 19 at 10 a.m. You can find a full list of suggested donation items and drop-off times here.