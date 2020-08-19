Students feel safe returning to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday was the first day back to school for those attending St. Joseph Christian School. Approximately 350 students from kindergarten through high school walked the halls for the first time in five months.

The return to the classroom and seeing familiar faces again was greatly anticipated, after sitting at home and wondering if it would be safe to return.

"They have taken a lot of precautions," said senior Gracie Walker. "Six feet apart, hand sanitizers, sanitizing stuff, masks, and all that. I do feel very safe with all they told us."

St. Joseph Christian did make the decision on allowing students and teachers to take off their masks while they are in the classroom and seated at their desks, but masks must be worn at all other times.

The school is also giving the option for virtual learning. Students and teachers can go remote at any time during the year. Students can also decide quarter by quarter if they would like to be in-person or online.

When asked about learning from home, Gracie Walker considered her options.

"I kind of thought about it, but I knew since it was my senior year, I wanted to be with my class and be a part of all the senior stuff."

A couple of high school students at St. Joseph Christian mentioned that the transition of the new rules to follow like wearing a mask everyday has been a weird experience for them, but they are grateful for the opportunity to see their friends again.

"You know I'd rather wear a mask and still see them," said junior Caleb Carlson.

Senior Gracie Walker also mentioned that she is grateful for the opportunity to come and still have a senior year.