Students head back to MWSU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a year of online classes, students are returning to campus at Missouri Western State University.

Monday was the first day of fall classes at Western and more students are opting to return for in-person classes.

Western says on-campus enrollment is up 27 percent over the first day last year with more than 4,200 students heading back to in-person classes.

Students will have to follow an indoor mask mandate.

Covid-19 shots are not required for students heading back to campus but Western is offering incentives for students and staff who get vaccinated.