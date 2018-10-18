Students learn earthquake safety during drill

Clear
Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:29 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Students at the St. Joseph School District took part in the Great Central U.S. "Shakeout" Drill on Thursday. 

The earthquake drill is done by 14 central U.S. states that could be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake. The drill took place at 10:18 a.m. on October 18.

Every school in the school district took part in the drill, including Parkway Elementary School. Kellie Adkins, a first grade teacher at Parkway Elementary, says that the drill helps prevent there from being chaos during an actual emergency.

"I think it's important, especially in the younger grades, so they are prepared in the event of an emergency," Adkins said. "It's not mass chaos. They know exactly what to do and it doesn't scare them."

Students were instructed to get under their desks and cover their heads.

A total of 2.6 million people were registered to take part in the earthquake drill. 

