EPA student poster contest highlights lead safety

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)- Students at one St. Joseph school were rewarded for their creativity when it comes to lead safety.

For the last few weeks, St. Francis third through fifth graders worked with the Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 office out of Kansas City on the dangers of lead exposure.

To help make the lesson fun, a poster contest was done to give the students an opportunity to illustrate concerns and how to stay safe.

On Tuesday, the EPA announced the three winners: third grader Nate Galing, fourth grader Johnathan Borunda and fifth grader Lily Bridges.

The posters were judged based on imagination and the message that was given.