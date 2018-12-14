Clear

Students stack the deck for STEM

6th graders at Oak Grove got hands on for a lesson in STEM.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Students gathered for a lesson outside the classroom at Oak Grove Elementary School Friday. 

6th graders got the chance to tap into their inner engineer, with a little help from some fellow alumni.

"We decided to come to Oak Grove today and teach the kids about what Joseph contracting does and how they can be successful in STEM careers as well." Patrick Nguyen, Central High School Junior, said. 

Nguyen is in the DECA program at Central, he, along with a few other high school students came out to their former elementary school to help the 6th graders spark an interest in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classes. They gave students the task of building a sturdy structure using only playing cards and a yard of tape.

"We have kind of a competitive group," Rebecca Bailey, 6th Grade teacher, said. "It was exciting to see them use that competitive spirit  in a very constructive way."

Win or lose the goal of the exercise was to get kids to understand the world of possibilities a STEM career can provide.

"Most kids think they’re limited to four-year college degrees," Nguyen said. "There are multiple opportunities out there as well."

The high school kids said the opportunity to show younger kids the options open to them with STEM was invaluable, while teachers said the opportunity for the kids to learn something new in this way is rewarding.

"Those kids got a hands-on experience of what its like to be in a STEM career," Nguyen said. "They loved it."

"To see that perseverance when they tried something new, those are always the things we look for and love to see in our kids," Bailey said. 

After a beautiful end to the week, nice weather is shaping up for the weekend. For any Friday night plans, expect dry weather and clear skies. Lows will be dropping into the 20s.
