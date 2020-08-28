Students, staff in quarantine after COVID-19 cases reported in St. Joseph School District

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students and staff members from schools in the St. Joseph School District are in quarantine following cases of COVID-19, according to the school district.

School district officials said 10 staff members and seven students have been impacted by COVID-19 infections. Several staff members and students are also under quarantine due to potential exposure to coronavirus. The district said 23 staff members and 55 students are under quarantine. According to the school district's COVID-19 Response Plan, anyone who is directly exposed to coronavirus is asked to stay home for at least 14 days.

The district said it will post weekly reports of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff on its website but it won't be releasing the names of the schools where cases have occurred.

Students will return to class on Monday for face-to-face learning with new health and safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the use of face coverings and social distancing guidelines.

Not all students will return to the classroom though, some will participate in online learning through the district's virtual academy.

As of Thursday, 1,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Buchanan County since the start of the pandemic, according to the St. Joseph Health Department.