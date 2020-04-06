Missouri Western student voices concerns on proposed cuts

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Missouri Western officials face some tough decisions in the coming weeks; whether to phase out dozens of majors and minors offered at the university.

"I understand that Missouri Western is in a financial crisis, but I don't think ruining students' plans and dreams is the way to go," Missouri Western freshman Katie Thompson said. "I think there is another option out there we need to search for."

Thompson is a biology major with a concentration in zoology, something she came to Missouri Western to study.

"There's no other school in Missouri that has it as a concentration so I was really mad and sad because that's why I came to Missouri Western,' Thompson said.

Thompson learned her program faces being cut in the campus-wide email that was sent out Saturday night from university president Matthew Wilson. She says it makes it harder to digest the news because she is not on campus right now.

"I don't really feel connected to anything right now, everything kind of feels really weird," Thompson said. "Being at home and getting an email made me kind of respond to it a little worse."

The university won't just leave the approximate 750 currently enrolled students without a plan to finish or continue their degrees, but Thompson will make sure her voice is heard throughout the month at the open forums and writing emails to university officials.

"It's not only impacting my life, but so many other people," Thompson said. "It might be a small percentage, but those are still individuals. I think we should stick up for ourselves because we came to Missouri Western for what we wanted to pursue in the future and now it's being threatened."

Nothing is yet finalized and won't be until a final plan is taken to the university's board of governors at the end of the month.