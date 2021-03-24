A new study says the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused weight gain in Americans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A new study shows more people have eaten their way through the Pandemic.

“So what we found is exactly that. So a lot of people have gained a lot of weight over the pandemic. So a lot of people are kind of staying at home not staying as active, there's not as much to do,” said Genesis Club Manager, Ryan Humphrey.

Studies found that 42% of Americans have gained an average of 29 pounds in the past year.

The Pandemic causing many unhealthy habits with many people turning to high calorie foods.

“You're just it was just the routine of everyone's daily lifestyle that stop and without activity, then we just kind of stay at home and away to snack a lot, a lot more than we were used to," said Fit Republics, JR Roberson.

“Anytime your your lifestyles changed dramatically from where it was before, you're forced to spend more time home and you have to kind of find new habits to do," said Humphrey.

Just as the Pandemic has changed eating habits, it's also had an impact on exercising habits.

Gyms like Genesis have seen an increase of those trying to get back into shape as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out.

“We've kind of seen a lot of people since we reopened in may have been more excited to get back out, you know, since that time as well, but we have seen a lot of people to their members that are coming back that haven't came back, you know, since we reopened because they they did get the vaccinations," said Humphrey.

Professionals do agree that it is hard to become motivated to get back into shape, but changing your eating habits can help it become easier.

“The first step is nutrition. You can't outwork a bad diet," said Roberson. "They're like, hey, it's time to make some changes, I think that's the first important part is just that mental, that mental state of saying, hey, I want to make a life decision to do something new or ready for a change.: