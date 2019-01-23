Study: MO gun death rate top five in the U.S.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A study released by the Centers for Disease Control shows Missouri comes in as the fifth highest state in the country for gun deaths.

The data from 2017, says the rate for the state is about 21 deaths for every 100,000 people.

The study went on to say the top five states with the highest gun deaths had "extremely lax" gun violence prevention laws.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett responded to the findings, he stressed the importance of preventing firearms from getting into the wrong hands.

"I think that when we look at numbers in a totality homicide, suicide, accidental and everything else, we have to focus on the ones that are preventable and controllable first," Puett said.

Sheriff Puett also said education and responsibility play a big role in preventing gun deaths.