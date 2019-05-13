Study shows Missouri has third-worst drug problem in the country

A new study continues to show Missouri has a drug problem.

The study by personal finance website Wallethub shows Missouri has one of the highest rate of drug use in the United States.

The study ranked Missouri third overall. Only the District of Columbia (#1) and Michigan (#2) were ranked as bigger problem areas.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 metrics including illicit drug use, overdose deaths per capita, prescription drug monitoring laws, and drug treatment availability.

Missouri ranked first in the law enforcement category, which looked at drug arrests per capita, drug arrests on college campuses, and prescription drug monitoring laws.

In 2018, Wallethub ranked Missouri as second state with the biggest drug problem in the country.