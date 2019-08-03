Stuff the Bus campaign kicks off

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is looking to send kids to school with all they need to start the year off right.

The non-profit has kicked off their annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive, and organizers say they are looking to give even more this year.

“Last year we gave over 1000 backpacks away,” said Jay Martin the program director at United Way. “So you can just do the math there because we’ll need thousands of things like notebooks and folders.”

United Way volunteers will be at both the North Belt and South Belt Walmarts in St. Joseph collecting supplies and monetary donations on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“They’ll have deals going on all this weekend. One thing helps, a crayon a ruler a pencil a notebook compasses; they all help you don't have to buy a whole bunch one thing will do it,” said volunteer Jennifer Jaques. “It is the simplest thing but the joy you will bring when they are in the classroom is the ultimate gift.”

After this weekend, the school supplies will be packed up for the Salvation Army’s backpack give away.