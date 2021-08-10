Stuff the Bus returns ahead of school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With just two weeks away until the start of the school year, an area back-to-school supply giveaway returns this week.

Thursday, the Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph will hold their 13th annual "Stuff the Bus" drive. The giveaway provides free school supplies including a backpack to students in Buchanan County.

All supplies are donated by the community.

The event will take place inside the Salvation Army at 602 Messanie from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Major Ronald Key expects to provide back-to-school supplies for 700 students. He said this annual event helps relieve some financial burden off families, especially this year in the COVID-19 era.

“When you buy school supplies when you have children, it can cost you up to a couple hundred dollars per child easy. So,when you think about that and have to provide food on the table, pay your utility bill or buy your medicine, this frees up some money for those in need,” said Major Ronald Key, St. Joseph Salvation Army.

Ahead of the event, volunteers and staff gathered Tuesday morning to prep for the "Stuff the Bus."

Volunteers prepared hundreds of backpacks in anticipation of the school supply giveaway. They said all the hard work pays off when they see each child open their backpack for the first time.

“Some kids can’t buy their own school supplies, so when they find school supplies that were purchased for them, you can just see the smile on their face,” said Cloe Kayhobson, a volunteer.

Ann Rankin said after working with students at Lindbergh Elementary, she sees every school year the positive impact the supply drive has on her students.

"I see kids when they come in and open up their backpacks and it's a million dollar smile. They're so excited and they just keep going through it and keep looking at it really excited. It makes me feel like they're ready to get to work," said Rankin, volunteer.

In anticipation of Thursday's event, the Salvation Army is requesting only one parent for each family to go to the giveaway. Staff asks children to stay home as they expect a big turnout and want to limit any potential spread of COVID-19.

The family member is required to bring ID and proof of income, as well as a form of identification for each child receiving supplies such as a Social Security card or Medicaid card.