Substance found in envelope addressed to mayor at City Hall

A white-granular substance was discovered in an envelope addressed to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray at City Hall Monday morning.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 2:11 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 2:26 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the city's communications director, Mary Robertson, a purchasing agent in the finance department was going through the daily mail when she came across the envelope containing a substance. The envelope appeared to have been opened and resealed with scotch tape. The discovery was made at around 11:00 a.m. and prompted an evacuation of the finance department at City Hall.

Robertson says the envelope was addressed to Mayor McMurray. The employee who found the envelope asked the mayor if he knew who the sender was. The mayor did not.

After the discovery, police, fire crews, and region H HAZMAT responded to the scene. The envelope has since been removed from City Hall and taken for evaluation.

The finance department at City Hall remains sealed off until officials can identify the substance.

Robertson says she is unsure if there was anything else in the envelope.

The incident continues to be under investigation.

