Suddenlink offering 60 days of free internet for students

Suddenlink is offering Altice Advantage Internet free for 60 days to any household in their service area that has a student from K-12 and/or college.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:52 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
